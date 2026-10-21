Jailer 2 Box Office Collections Day 6: Rajinikanth's Actioner Eyes ₹300 Cr India Net

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Rajinikanth leads the action-packed sequel to 2023's Jailer.
The sequel has surged past ₹541 crore globally.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is defying the traditional weekday slump, stomping past ₹287.80 crore net in India within just six days. Powered by robust crowds across 15,464 shows, the action entertainer opened with a massive ₹59.70 crore on Thursday, dipped slightly to ₹37.10 crore on Friday, and retained its grip over the weekend with ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and a peak of ₹55.85 crore on Sunday.
Jailer 2 Overseas Performance
Despite a predictable Monday dip to ₹43.35 crore, the film's resilience bounced back with a staggering ₹45.55 crore net on Tuesday, cementing its extraordinary box-office stamina long after the opening weekend.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹10.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹541 crore.
On Sunday, Nelson Dilipkumar thanked audiences for loving his film. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and stated, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”
Jailer 2 Synopsis, Cast
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Picking up after the explosive climax of the original, where Muthu (Rajinikanth) executed Varman (Vinayakan) and drew the wrath of a shadowy smuggling cartel, the retired lawman now lives a quiet lie as a supermarket supervisor. While his family remains oblivious to the ultimate sacrifice he made regarding his son Arjun, blood-thirsty kingpins like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) come hunting for answers. Forced back into the shadows to protect his loved ones, Muthu must rally a coalition of trusted allies and powerful new recruits.
Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings back key cast members Alongside high-octane additions like SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, plus a star-studded roster of returning and secret cameos. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was done by R. Nirmal.