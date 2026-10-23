He wrote, “#Jailer2 is (fire emoticons) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!” Praising the composer and director, he added, “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!” He concluded in Telugu, “Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn,” while congratulating the team at Sun Pictures.