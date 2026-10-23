Jailer 2 collects ₹17.15 crore on day eight, taking its domestic total past ₹334 crore.
Rajinikanth’s film opened at ₹59.70 crore and crossed ₹80 crore in worldwide advance bookings.
Allu Arjun praises Rajinikanth’s star power, Anirudh Ravichander’s music and Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth’s action drama has crossed ₹334 crore in domestic net collections despite a significant drop after its bumper opening week. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was released in theatres on October 15 and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 8
According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹17.15 crore net in India on its eighth day, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹334.35 crore. The film had opened with ₹59.70 crore on its first day, setting the pace for a strong opening week.
Its collections fluctuated over the following days. Monday brought in ₹42.35 crore, while Tuesday saw a rise to ₹46.80 crore amid the Dussehra holiday. The film collected ₹28.15 crore on Wednesday before its earnings fell further on Thursday. The latest figure represents a substantial slowdown after seven days of strong business.
Advance bookings had also pointed to considerable interest before release. Worldwide pre-sales had crossed ₹80 crore by October 14, while domestic opening-day advance bookings accounted for around 18 lakh tickets and ₹37 crore in gross revenue.
Allu Arjun praises Rajinikanth and Jailer 2
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun praised Jailer 2 in a post on X on Thursday, applauding Rajinikanth’s screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander’s music and Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction.
He wrote, “#Jailer2 is (fire emoticons) A true showcase of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag & aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!” Praising the composer and director, he added, “Brother… @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film. The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!” He concluded in Telugu, “Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn,” while congratulating the team at Sun Pictures.
About Jailer 2
The story centres on Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer living undercover. When a criminal syndicate threatens his family, he is forced out of retirement to protect his loved ones. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Suraj Venjaramoodu and other familiar faces.