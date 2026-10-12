Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Eyes Grand Kerala Opening With 6 AM Shows

Jailer 2 Advance Bookings

The makers have outlined the ticketing schedule ahead of the film’s debut, with advance sales in Kerala set to begin at 10 am on October 11. The state’s earliest screening is slated to take place at 6 am on release day. Kerala’s theatrical rollout of Jailer 2 will be managed by Sree Gokulam Movies, with Dream Big Films supporting distribution in the state. Sree Gokulam Movies is also in charge of releasing the Rajinikanth-led film in Karnataka. The scale of the planned launch is touted to be staggering, with trade sources projecting over 4,000 screenings across Kerala.