Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Eyes Grand Kerala Opening With 6 AM Shows

Jailer 2 releases on October 15.
Advance bookings have kicked off.
The Rajinikanth-starrer is set to receive 6 am shows in Kerala.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming action sequel Jailer 2 is set for an aggressive theatrical launch, with early shows reportedly scheduled from 6 am in select southern markets. In Bengaluru, some premium seats are said to cost as much as ₹1,600. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is slated for a global release on October 15 and has also sparked discussion over regional differences in ticket pricing. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, has reportedly permitted exhibitors to charge higher rates during the film’s first week in theatres.
Jailer 2 Advance Bookings
The makers have outlined the ticketing schedule ahead of the film’s debut, with advance sales in Kerala set to begin at 10 am on October 11. The state’s earliest screening is slated to take place at 6 am on release day. Kerala’s theatrical rollout of Jailer 2 will be managed by Sree Gokulam Movies, with Dream Big Films supporting distribution in the state. Sree Gokulam Movies is also in charge of releasing the Rajinikanth-led film in Karnataka. The scale of the planned launch is touted to be staggering, with trade sources projecting over 4,000 screenings across Kerala.
With the release drawing closer, the makers have ramped up the film’s promotional campaign. Director Nelson Dilipkumar recently unveiled the trailer, giving audiences a preview of Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel continues the story established in the original Jailer, bringing the retired prison chief back into conflict with the criminal underworld.
After taking down an idol-smuggling syndicate in the first film, Tiger now faces renewed danger as members of the larger network seek to strike back. The plot sets up another clash between Rajinikanth’s character and the forces determined to bring him down.
Several actors from the original film are returning, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik. The sequel also adds a fresh set of performers to its ensemble, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast.
The film has also received clearance from the certification board. Jailer 2 has been assigned a U/A 16+ certificate, with its total running time set at 165 minutes and 18 seconds.