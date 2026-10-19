Jailer 2 Box Office Day 4 Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Beats Dhurandhar 2 Overseas, Smashing Past ₹400 Crore

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Rajinikanth leads the sequel to 2023's Jailer.
In India, Jailer 2 has made ₹199.90 crore.
Demonstrating terrific weekend resilience, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 rebounded sharply after a mid-week slump to close its four-day opening stretch on a high note. The film kicked off its theatrical run on Thursday with a stellar ₹59.70 crore net nationwide. Although collections cooled to ₹37.10 crore on Friday, the film raced across its first weekend—posting ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and rising at ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. Cumulative domestic net earnings now stand at an impressive ₹199.90 crore.
Jailer 2 Box Office Records
The Tamil version remained the film’s biggest contributor on Sunday, collecting Rs 39.95 crore India nett, followed by the Telugu version at ₹9.50 crore. The Hindi version added ₹5.75 crore, while the Kannada version contributed ₹65 lakh. Across languages, the film recorded 62 per cent occupancy over 15,473 shows on Day 4. The film has amassed a net total of ₹199.90 crore in India, bringing its domestic gross to ₹234.25 crore.
The film has also outpaced Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to claim the biggest overseas opening-day collection among Indian films released in 2026, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With its record-breaking opening weekend, Jailer 2 emerges as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. The Rajinikanth-starrer overtook Jana Nayagan and Karuppu to claim the top spot at the worldwide box office.
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Picking up after the explosive climax of the original, where Muthu (Rajinikanth) executed Varman (Vinayakan) and drew the wrath of a shadowy smuggling cartel, the retired lawman now lives a quiet lie as a supermarket supervisor. While his family remains oblivious to the ultimate sacrifice he made regarding his son Arjun, blood-thirsty kingpins like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) come hunting for answers. Forced back into the shadows to protect his loved ones, Muthu must rally a coalition of trusted allies and powerful new recruits.
Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings back key cast members Alongside high-octane additions like SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, plus a star-studded roster of returning and secret cameos.