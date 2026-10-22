Jailer 2 reportedly earned ₹582.45 crore worldwide after seven days in cinemas.
Sun Pictures called Rajinikanth’s sequel an “industry blockbuster” amid its strong theatrical run.
Jailer 2 is chasing 2.0’s reported ₹700 crore worldwide Tamil cinema record.
Jailer 2 continues its strong box office run, with Rajinikanth’s film reportedly earning around ₹42 crore on Day 7. According to Sacnilk, the worldwide collection has reached ₹582.45 crore, putting the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel within reach of the all-time Tamil cinema record.
Jailer 2 box office collection Day 7
The film’s producer, Sun Pictures, described Jailer 2 as an “industry blockbuster” on Wednesday. The label comes as the sequel moves closer to the worldwide earnings of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which reportedly collected around ₹700 crore globally.
If the current momentum continues, Jailer 2 could overtake 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The bigger question is whether it can go beyond that milestone and become the first Tamil film to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide.
How Jailer 2 compares with Leo and Jailer
Despite its impressive performance, Jailer 2 still has ground to cover against other major Tamil hits. Vijay’s Leo reportedly earned around ₹620 crore worldwide, while the 2023 original Jailer collected approximately ₹605 crore.
These figures are estimates rather than official audited totals, so rankings can vary between box office trackers. In 2023, Leo surpassed Jailer to briefly claim the top spot among Tamil films, underlining how competitive the race for the record has become.
Who stars in Jailer 2?
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, alongside returning actors Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu and Mohanlal. Hrithik Roshan also makes a special appearance.
With ₹582.45 crore reportedly earned worldwide in seven days, Jailer 2 is approaching a significant milestone.
Whether it can surpass 2.0 and challenge the ₹1,000 crore mark will depend on how well it sustains its theatrical run in the coming days.