Jailer 2 screenings have stopped at York Cinemas in Canada amid a dispute.
York Cinemas cited missing KDMs despite claiming it fulfilled financial commitments.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has reportedly crossed ₹500 crore worldwide, surpassing Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, has hit a roadblock in Canada after a dispute between York Cinemas and two North American distributors led to its screenings being halted. The cinema chain has issued a statement explaining why the matter could not be resolved, leaving Canadian fans unable to watch the Tamil sequel at its venues.
Why have Jailer 2 screenings stopped in Canada?
According to a report by Variety India, York Cinemas has paused screenings of Jailer 2 amid an ongoing dispute with North American distributors Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas. The cinema chain apologised to audiences and said the decision had been forced by circumstances beyond its control.
In its official statement, York Cinemas maintained that it had fulfilled all required financial commitments and payments. However, the chain said it had not received the authorisation needed to continue screening the film.
The statement explained that "valid KDMs (Key Delivery Messages) required to continue screening the film have not been provided by the North American distributors, Shloka Entertainments and Prathyangira Cinemas, following the required authorisation from the production company."
York Cinemas also said that it had made every effort to resolve the issue. However, without the necessary authorisation and valid KDMs, the chain stated that it could not proceed with screenings.
Jailer 2 box office collection
The disruption comes as Jailer 2 continues to make its mark at the global box office. The Rajinikanth-led film has reportedly crossed ₹500 crore worldwide, overtaking Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 to become the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel follows Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. While the film’s commercial performance has strengthened its position among major Tamil hits, the dispute has created uncertainty for audiences hoping to watch it in Canadian cinemas.
York Cinemas confirmed that screenings would stop from Wednesday, October 21, citing the unresolved authorisation issue. It remains unclear when screenings may resume, as the matter between the cinema chain and distributors has yet to be resolved.