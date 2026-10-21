Phil Foden Scores Hat-Trick As City Dominate European Clash

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 October 2026 4:04 pm

Manchester City bounced back in style in the UEFA Champions League, thrashing AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20. Elliot Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute, reacting quickest after Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick struck the crossbar. Phil Foden doubled City’s advantage in the 34th minute with a composed finish following a neat exchange with Rico Lewis. AEK briefly threatened a comeback when Stavros Pilios pulled one back in the 52nd minute, but Rayan Cherki restored City’s two-goal cushion five minutes later with a brilliant individual effort. Foden then struck twice more, scoring in the 65th and 76th minutes to complete his hat-trick and seal a convincing victory. Despite resting Erling Haaland, City dominated proceedings and showcased their attacking depth. The result gave Pep Guardiola’s side a much-needed European boost after their previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.