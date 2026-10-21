Phil Foden Scores Hat-Trick As City Dominate European Clash

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Manchester City bounced back in style in the UEFA Champions League, thrashing AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20. Elliot Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute, reacting quickest after Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick struck the crossbar. Phil Foden doubled City’s advantage in the 34th minute with a composed finish following a neat exchange with Rico Lewis. AEK briefly threatened a comeback when Stavros Pilios pulled one back in the 52nd minute, but Rayan Cherki restored City’s two-goal cushion five minutes later with a brilliant individual effort. Foden then struck twice more, scoring in the 65th and 76th minutes to complete his hat-trick and seal a convincing victory. Despite resting Erling Haaland, City dominated proceedings and showcased their attacking depth. The result gave Pep Guardiola’s side a much-needed European boost after their previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

image Prefer on Google
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden walks off the pitch after the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
1/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
2/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, and Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrate the thrid goal during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
3/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki scores thris goal during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
4/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Stavros Pilios
AEK Athens' Stavros Pilios, left, and Lovro Majer celebrate after scoring first goal during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
5/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Floyd Samba
Manchester City's Floyd Samba holds AEK Athens' Harold Moukoudi during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
6/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Elliot Anderson
Manchester City's Elliot Anderson raises his hands after scring first goal during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
7/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Lovro Majer
AEK Athens' Lovro Majer passes Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
8/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-Manchester Citys Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland sits on the bench before the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
9/9
Manchester City Vs AEK Athens Champions League highlights-
Half-empty stand is seen during the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and AEK Athens in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories