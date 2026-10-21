South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jansen Removes Nightwatchman Boland Early | AUS 15/2

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Deepak Joshi
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South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Follow our live coverage to catch all the real-time action, ball-by-ball commentary, analysis and key highlights from the match between South Africa and Austrlaia

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South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4
South Africa's players celebrating after they dismissed Nic Maddinson for a duck in the first innings on Tuesday | Photo: X/ProteasMen
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4 (October 21): South Africa look to dominate the 4th day against Australia in the second Test, to give a shot at levelling the series 1-1, after the rain interruptions have reduced the chances of an outright result. Australia will resume play from 3/1 as Nic Maddinson got out for a duck on Tuesday, while Travis Head and Scott Boland stayed not out overnight. South Africa had a remarkable day on Tuesday. At one point, the South African team was struggling at 97/5, and lost the 6th wicket on 110. However, Marco Jansen's counterattack turned the match on its head, giving South Africa a chance to stage a comeback, and the team grabbed it with both hands. Temba Bavuma scored a brilliant 179, also his career best, to help South Africa declare on 425/9. Jansen scored 82 before getting out. Scott Boland remained Australia’s standout bowler, claiming five wickets. After declaring, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Nic Maddinson for a duck, leaving Australia struggling at 3/1 at stumps. The hosts enjoy a 422-run lead and will look to bundle out Australia quickly to force a result.
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South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Wicket! AUS 11/2

Marco Jansen strikes immediately on the fourth morning! Scott Boland, who had done his job as the nightwatchman, edges a back-of-a-length delivery through to Ryan Rickelton while attempting to cut. Marnus Labuschagne survives a testing remainder of the over, leaving Australia reeling at 11/2 after six overs.

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: First Session Starts!

We’re all set for the fourth morning! Rabada charges in from over the wicket with a packed slip cordon and a gully in place, signalling South Africa’s intent to strike early and put the batters under pressure.

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Good Afternoon!

Good Afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the South Africa vs Australia match. A lot of action is about to get underway, so sit back and enjoy as we bring you the latest updates.

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