Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Why Hitting Benchmarks Matters: 'Feels Rewarding To...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram hit ₹100 crore this year.
Her perfume label, Secret Alchemist, too has generated over ₹120 crore.
Overall, it's been a stellar year for the actress.
2026 has been a glorious year for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, marked by major triumphs across both the film industry and her commercial ventures. Her maiden production, Maa Inti Bangaaram, turned into a global box office juggernaut by topping ₹100 crore, while her clean perfume startup, Secret Alchemist, spawned impressive revenues exceeding ₹120 crore.
This past July, Maa Inti Bangaaram shattered box office records by becoming the highest-grossing female-fronted Telugu feature, crossing the prestigious ₹100 crore milestone and elevating the bar for heroine-centric films. Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by Raj, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The action thriller trails the story of a former assassin who is forced to return to her violent past after her family comes under threat.
To mark the achievement, the leading lady posted a touching video highlighting her raw, unscripted reaction to the success. The clip shows director Raj Nidimoru handing her an iPad while asking if she wants to view something special. Upon unlocking the screen and taking in the massive earnings, she is initially struck silent before breaking into a radiant smile, proudly celebrating, "We did 100 crores!"
There's also her clean perfume label Secret Alchemist, which she co-owns alongside Akash Valia and Ankita Thadani. It has achieved a revenue milestone of ₹120 crore, propelled by an eightfold surge in sales over just eight months. To capitalize on its rapid expansion across India’s perfume sector, the brand debuted a new 50ml "Signature Size" edition for its core line, retailing at ₹1,999. Unveiled in Mumbai on October 21, 2026, this intermediate bottle size seeks to bridge the gap between small discovery vials and premium full-sized bottles.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To The News
Responding to the gratifying news, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “It feels incredibly rewarding to see two very different journeys reach such meaningful milestones. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a project that holds a special place in my heart, while Secret Alchemist has been a journey of building something from the ground up with a team that believes deeply in the vision. I’m grateful for the love, trust and support that have brought us here. These milestones encourage me to keep pushing boundaries and creating work that resonates with people.”