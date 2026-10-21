Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Why Hitting Benchmarks Matters: 'Feels Rewarding To...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To The News

Responding to the gratifying news, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “It feels incredibly rewarding to see two very different journeys reach such meaningful milestones. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a project that holds a special place in my heart, while Secret Alchemist has been a journey of building something from the ground up with a team that believes deeply in the vision. I’m grateful for the love, trust and support that have brought us here. These milestones encourage me to keep pushing boundaries and creating work that resonates with people.”