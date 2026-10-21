Wirtz And Mac Allister Lead Reds To Champions League Triumph

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Liverpool produced a stunning comeback to defeat Villarreal 4-3 in a seven-goal UEFA Champions League thriller at Anfield on Tuesday, October 20. The visitors stunned the home crowd when Georges Mikautadze capitalised on Virgil van Dijk’s defensive error in the fourth minute before Sergi Cardona doubled their advantage in the 29th minute. However, Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back with a header from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner in the 36th minute, and Ronald Araujo equalised just before half-time. Liverpool seized control after the break, with Mac Allister completing his brace in the 65th minute following a brilliant run and assist from teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha. Florian Wirtz then extended the hosts’ lead three minutes later with a composed finish. Tani Oluwaseyi reduced the deficit in the 87th minute, but Liverpool held on to secure their third consecutive Champions League victory and maintain their perfect record.

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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Andoni Iraola
Liverpool's manager Andoni Iraola, right, greets Villarreal's Pape Gueye after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Florian Wirtz
Liverpool's manager Andoni Iraola leaves the field with Liverpool's Florian Wirtz at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Alexander Isak
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, left, challenges for the ball with Villarreal's Pau Navarro during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Pape Gueye
Villarreal's Pape Gueye, bottom, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Ronald Araujo
Liverpool's Ronald Araujo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (10) scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Villarreals Sergi Cardona
Villarreal's Sergi Cardona, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Georges Mikautadze
Villarreal's Georges Mikautadze celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Liverpools Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League highlights-Liverpool fans
Liverpool fans cheer before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

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