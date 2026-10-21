Wirtz And Mac Allister Lead Reds To Champions League Triumph

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 October 2026 3:41 pm

Liverpool produced a stunning comeback to defeat Villarreal 4-3 in a seven-goal UEFA Champions League thriller at Anfield on Tuesday, October 20. The visitors stunned the home crowd when Georges Mikautadze capitalised on Virgil van Dijk’s defensive error in the fourth minute before Sergi Cardona doubled their advantage in the 29th minute. However, Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back with a header from Kostas Tsimikas’ corner in the 36th minute, and Ronald Araujo equalised just before half-time. Liverpool seized control after the break, with Mac Allister completing his brace in the 65th minute following a brilliant run and assist from teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha. Florian Wirtz then extended the hosts’ lead three minutes later with a composed finish. Tani Oluwaseyi reduced the deficit in the 87th minute, but Liverpool held on to secure their third consecutive Champions League victory and maintain their perfect record.