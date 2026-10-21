First Look: Dwayne Johnson Transforms Into 70-Year-Old For Benny Safdie's Lizard Music

Lizard Music Plot Details

Lizard Music follows a young boy after he stumbles upon a mysterious late-night television show featuring musical lizards. Driven by curiosity, he teams up with a colorful 70-something named Chicken Man (played by Johnson) and his centenarian hen, Claudia, embarking on a quest to uncover a covert world. Safdie directs the film from his own script that is based on author Daniel Pinkwater’s novel of the same name. Johnson's young costar is played by fourth-grade actor Theo Clark Leber. The film also stars Hollywood veterans Rachel McAdams, Colman Domingo and Regina Hall in roles that are still kept under wraps.