Javed Akhtar says Bollywood film music reflects society's changing language and reading habits.
The lyricist believes commercial priorities have marginalised music, art and literature.
Salman Khan explained the context of Teri Sexy Beauty in Maatrubhumi.
Lyricist Javed Akhtar has weighed in on the criticism surrounding Teri Sexy Beauty, a song from Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The track received mixed reactions after its release, with some listeners questioning its lyrics and the quality of contemporary Bollywood music. Addressing the larger debate, Javed said film songs reflect the society they emerge from, including people's changing relationship with language and literature.
Javed Akhtar on changing quality of Bollywood film music
Speaking to Music 91 on BCC's YouTube channel, Javed explained why he believes song lyrics have changed over the years. He said, “The film industry and film music don’t exist in a void. They are also part of society. Today, whether it's Gen Z or those older than them, their vocabulary isn’t as great as their parents' or grandparents’.
Their vocabulary has shrunk. Language is, of course, for communication. But it’s a fine art in itself. It has beauty and elegance, depending on how you use it. Language is an art; it’s not just a vehicle for communication. But where is the attention to our language today? How many people read literature and poetry today?”
The lyricist also pointed to the growing emphasis on commercial returns, arguing that art and literature have been pushed aside by a utility-driven mindset. However, he remained hopeful about the future, saying, “After ten to fifteen years, some major revival will happen.” He credited younger generations for trying to rediscover literature and poetry independently.
What Salman Khan said about Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty
Teri Sexy Beauty has been composed and written by Sajid Khan, with Salman and Muskaan lending their voices. The song also prompted questions about the place of a romantic number in a war drama.
At the film's trailer launch, Salman addressed the criticism, saying the context would become clear when audiences watched the film. He explained that the song appears when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives, adding that only a few visuals from the number would feature in the film.
Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Ankur Bhatia, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.