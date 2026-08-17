Javed Akhtar Blasts Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Over 'Tolerate Hindus' Comments

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The legendary lyricist also launched a dig at Zardari's corruption-marred career. Earlier, he had questioned Pakistan over sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Javed Akhtar, Asif Ali Zardari
Javed Akhtar, Asif Ali Zardari Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Javed Akhtar hit out at Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.

  • The President made controversial remarks that Pakistan only tolerates its Hindus that makes up a bare minority of its population.

  • Akhtar had earlier slammed Pakistan for inciting cross-border terrorism.

Lyrist and filmmaker Javed Akhtar blasted Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari over his remark that India's neighbour “tolerates” its Hindu population.

Responding to the Pakistan president's controversial remarks, Akhtar wrote on X, "Mr Zardari of Pakistan who had come into the limelight after Benazeer Bhutto had married says that they tolerate the 3-4 percent Hindu population in their country."

Taking a sharp dig at Zardari, who has been called out for taking a cut from government projects, Akhtar said, “I understand Mr Zardari you have always been insensitive to all under the sun which is less than 10%.”

What Did Pakistan's President Say About Hindus?

On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Asif Ali Zardari talked about the country's Hindu minority. Zardari, often labelled "Mr 10 Percent" over corruption allegations, said Pakistan and its Muslims "tolerate" Hindus, who he claimed make up 3 to 4 per cent of the population.

A viral clip shows the President of Pakistan saying, “The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them”.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Javed Akhtar's Earlier Remarks On Pakistan

In May last year, the veteran screenwriter asserted at a book launch, "India has always made genuine efforts to better the relationship with Pakistan. We opened cultural channels with Pakistan and its artists. But you can't clap with one hand, Pakistan has never made any solid efforts to make things better." Akhtar condemned Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and letting terrorists use its territory as a safe haven.

Asif Ali Zardari became the president of Pakistan for the first time in 2008, months after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in December 2007. He served until 2013 and became president of Pakistan again in 2024.

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