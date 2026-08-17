Javed Akhtar Blasts Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Over 'Tolerate Hindus' Comments

A viral clip shows the President of Pakistan saying, “The Indians have a different point of view. They have their own agenda in mind. They believe in Akhand Bharat. But there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free, as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them”.