‘My Qaum Are All Indians': Javed Akhtar Shuts Troll Targeting Him With Islamophobic Comment, Reiterates He Is An Atheist

"Trump who is known for lying day in n day out added one more in the never ending list of his lies. He says Meloni “begged” him for a photo opp first of all why would a confident high profiled popular and empowered woman who is the PM of a great country like Italy that has taught so much culture art architecture and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country beg for a photo opp with the most unpopular man in the world .only for discussion sake suppose it really accrued then think what Kind of a cheap indecent uncouth man will claim it in a press conference (sic)," Akhtar wrote on X.