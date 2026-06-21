‘My Qaum Are All Indians': Javed Akhtar Shuts Troll Targeting Him With Islamophobic Comment, Reiterates He Is An Atheist

Javed Akhtar strongly criticised US President Donald Trump on X for claiming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begged him for a photo.
An online troll responded to Akhtar's political commentary by targeting his community.
The lyricist hit back at the troll, clarifying that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who always voices his opinions on national and global issues on social media, rebuked a social media user, commenting on his religious identity following his sharp commentary on US President Donald Trump.
Javed Akhtar shuts down troll following Trump commentary
On Saturday, the lyricist criticised Trump after the US President claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had asked him for a photograph.
"Trump who is known for lying day in n day out added one more in the never ending list of his lies. He says Meloni “begged” him for a photo opp first of all why would a confident high profiled popular and empowered woman who is the PM of a great country like Italy that has taught so much culture art architecture and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country beg for a photo opp with the most unpopular man in the world .only for discussion sake suppose it really accrued then think what Kind of a cheap indecent uncouth man will claim it in a press conference (sic)," Akhtar wrote on X.
Troll targets Javed Akhtar
Following Akhtar's political remark, an online troll responded to his post by targeting his community with a religious couplet about paradise.
"Sir aapki kaum ke bhi jhoot ke liye ek sher hai mere pass.. ‘Jante hai hum jannat ke hooro ki haqiqat, dil ke behlane ke liye ye khayal bhi accha hai’ (Sir, I have a couplet for the lies of your community too.. "We know the reality of the houris of paradise, this idea too is good for soothing the heart)," the user wrote.
Hitting back at the troll, the 81-year-old reaffirmed that he is an atheist and declared that his community, or qaum, consists of all Indians.
"If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp. A well known fact that I am an Atheist (may be your not familiar with is word it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion, ) so don’t tell me about my qaum, my Qaum are all Indians. Including you," Akhtar replied.
Akhtar's Trump criticism history
This is not the first time Akhtar has criticised Trump. Earlier, he called out the US leader amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East.