Turning her sights directly on Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace track 'Teri Sexy Beauty,' Mohapatra zeroed in on the jarring tonal mismatch between the song's lyrics and the film's patriotic premise. “Mr. Khan’s latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers’ sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an airplane,” she quipped. She then flipped the narrative on critics who have long mourned the supposed derailment of her mainstream Bollywood trajectory, deriding the very industry space she walked away from.