Salman Khan is gearing for the release of his new film, Maatrubhoomi.
Its latest song, 'Teri Sexy Beauty', has spurred much backlash.
Singer Sona Mohapatra blasted the song and recounted her tiffs with Salman Khan.
Salman Khan’s latest track, 'Teri Sexy Beauty', from his upcoming release Maatrubhoomi, has landed in the middle of a heated backlash. Taking to Instagram, singer Sona Mohapatra posted a pointed video calling out Khan and the newly released number, which features Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh and pairs lyrics about drinking alcohol with imagery of flying like an aeroplane.
Questioning why such a track belongs in a movie centered on the sacrifices of soldiers, Mohapatra asserted that she =has zero regrets over sacrificing her Bollywood career by speaking out against the superstar.
During her video, Mohapatra also revisited her long-standing friction with Khan, pointing back to 2016 when she publicly blasteed him for likening the grueling shoot of Sultan to the trauma of a rape survivor. That criticism, she recalled, spawned a wave of rape threats targeting both her and her mother, alongside the circulation of explicit morphed images, an ordeal that ultimately required a formal police complaint and the intervention of then-Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.
Sona Mahapatra On 2019 Clash With Salman Khan
Mohapatra also revisited her 2019 clash with Salman Khan over his repeated public jabs at Priyanka Chopra for exiting Bharat ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas. She brought up his remarks made during press appearances alongside Chopra's replacement, Katrina Kaif, in which Khan mocked her for choosing marriage over the project.
“And in 2019, when he once again mocked an accomplished woman, Priyanka Chopra, for choosing marriage over his film, while dismissing Katrina Kaif, his colleague sitting next to him, I called out that bullying too. Yes, yes, taking off your shirt and playing the knight in shining armour to satisfy your own saviour complex is not impressing me currently,” Mohapatra stated.
Speaking out, she noted, triggered a fresh wave of threats, alongside persistent warnings from industry observers claiming she had ruined her own mainstream trajectory by challenging Khan.
“Sona, You are so talented. Imagine what your Bollywood career could have been if you hadn’t picked a fight with Salman Khan,” she recalled being told time and again.
Turning her sights directly on Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace track 'Teri Sexy Beauty,' Mohapatra zeroed in on the jarring tonal mismatch between the song's lyrics and the film's patriotic premise. “Mr. Khan’s latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers’ sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an airplane,” she quipped. She then flipped the narrative on critics who have long mourned the supposed derailment of her mainstream Bollywood trajectory, deriding the very industry space she walked away from.
“And suddenly, I remembered those condolences. Is this the artistic universe I missed out on? Is this what I was supposed to be doing? If I had sung ten more songs like this, my life would have been complete. And looking at the last 10 years, I’m not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy,” she remarked sarcastically.