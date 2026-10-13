Sona Mohapatra To Rahul Gandhi: ‘Repair’ Himachal Pradesh's Environmental Crisis Before Democracy

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Sona Mohapatra has urged Rahul Gandhi to address Himachal Pradesh’s worsening environmental conditions after claiming she was shocked by its garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers

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Sona Mohapatra Questions Rahul Gandhi
Sona Mohapatra Tells Rahul Gandhi to Repair Himachal Pradesh Photo: Instagram/ X
Summary of this article

  • Sona Mohapatra urged Rahul Gandhi to address Himachal Pradesh’s environmental problems.

  • Her post highlighted garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers after a nine-year gap.

  • Sona also defended Tanushree Dutta amid backlash following Nana Patekar’s death.

Singer Sona Mohapatra has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s priorities after he spoke about repairing democracy, asking him to address Himachal Pradesh’s environmental problems first. Her remarks followed his latest post about Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whose resignation has been demanded by Rahul and opposition parties protesting in New Delhi.

Sona Mohapatra responds to Rahul Gandhi

In a recent post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video and wrote, “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.”

Responding to his post, Sona said she had recently returned to Himachal Pradesh after nine years and was shocked by what she saw. She wrote, “Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it.”

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Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Congress, with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu serving as chief minister.

Sona had also questioned the police action against protesters in Karnataka, drawing a comparison with the opposition’s criticism of similar action in Delhi. The post was deleted after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was looking into the matter. He wrote, “We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards.”

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Sona Mohapatra backs Tanushree Dutta

Sona was recently in the news for supporting Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death. Tanushree had faced criticism for her reaction to the actor’s death, years after accusing him of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Questioning the backlash, Sona wrote, “Death deserves dignity. So do the living. Mourning an actor is 1 thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India. Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood? #TanushreeDutta #MeToo #NanaPatekar,”

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Nana Patekar died in Goa aged 75 on October 8, reportedly following a cardiac arrest. Tanushree also shared a video questioning why she should be expected to forgive someone who, she said, had never apologised or accepted his mistake.

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