'Vote Chori From Top’: Rahul Gandhi Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Plans Rally

Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of alleged voter deletions, claiming vote theft was being orchestrated from the top.
Gandhi claimed 416 voters were illegally deleted across four polling booths and demanded the CEC’s resignation or removal.
Congress plans a public proceeding on October 30, followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and Ramlila Maidan rally on November 1.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of presiding over alleged voter deletions, claiming that “vote chori” was being orchestrated “right from the top level”. Speaking at a public hearing in Delhi, Gandhi said the Opposition would continue its agitation until Kumar resigned or Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed him from office.
Addressing a ‘Vote Adhikar Jeene Ka Adhikar’ Jan Sunwai at Trilokpuri Block 20 in New Delhi, Gandhi said the Opposition was united on the issue and would continue to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
“The entire Opposition stands united on this issue. The vote is the fundamental right of every Indian citizen. Yet, across India, this right—their vote—is being systematically snatched away from crores of people,” Gandhi said.
He alleged that poor people were being deliberately struck off voter lists, depriving them of their rights and entitlements. Gandhi claimed the alleged deletions were aimed at creating a country serving the interests of a handful of billionaires.
Gandhi Claims 416 Voters Illegally Deleted
Referring to the public hearing, Gandhi claimed that 416 voters had been illegally deleted from electoral rolls across four polling booths.
“The meeting and public hearing you organised today have shown this reality to the nation in a very clear manner. In just four booths, 416 voters were deleted—illegally struck off,” he said.
Gandhi also accused Kumar of avoiding questions raised by the Opposition. He asserted that the agitation would continue until the CEC resigned or was removed by the Prime Minister.
Thanking those who participated in the public hearing, Gandhi said they were fighting to protect democracy. The gathering also saw slogans of “Vote ka adhikar, jeene ka adhikar” (the right to vote is the right to live).
The remarks come amid ongoing protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations of irregularities and voter deletions.
Oct 30 Proceeding, Nov 1 Rally
The Congress has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against Kumar on October 30, followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
Delhi Police sources on Tuesday clarified that permission granted to the Congress to hold the rally at Ramlila Maidan had not been withdrawn.
“Delhi Police has not withdrawn permission for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan. There is no change in the permission that was earlier granted,” police sources told ANI.
On the proposed mock Parliament event at Ashoka Hotel, police sources said the matter depended on the hotel, as the premises were privately owned.
Earlier, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal had alleged that police personnel stopped preparations for the Congress’s planned protest against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR. He also alleged that the intervention was directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Congress had obtained permission to use Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 after approaching the police with a venue availability certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The INDIA bloc has maintained that its agitation will continue until accountability is established within the Election Commission of India.