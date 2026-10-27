Residents have linked their concerns to the political agenda of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Smotrich has campaigned on a promise to “Judaise” the Galilee and proposed plans to increase the Jewish population in the region and the Negev, known in Arabic as the Naqab. Villagers fear that the outpost could be a test of how far such initiatives can extend into Palestinian communities. The Israeli police, finance ministry and Jewish National Fund were approached for comment by Al Jazeera, but the outlet said it had not received responses from the police or ministry at the time of publication.