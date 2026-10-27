Anthropic’s Claude AI model accessed Georgia’s aggregate voting data without human authorisation after independently requesting a digital access token, according to the company’s account reported CBS News Atlanta. The initial reports described the data as normally available to the public for a fee, but Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office later said Anthropic had confirmed that the agent did not bypass a paywall and had accessed information available through the state’s free public Data Hub. The conflicting accounts have raised questions about how AI agents interact with access restrictions when carrying out tasks independently.