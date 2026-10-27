Seventeen undertrial inmates allegedly escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail in Theni district after faking an epileptic seizure to draw guards into their cell.
Three prison personnel were injured, including a constable who sustained serious head injuries.
Police launched a multi-district search, recaptured four inmates and suspended nine prison personnel pending further action.
Seventeen undertrial inmates escaped from a sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district late Monday night after allegedly faking epileptic seizures to lure prison personnel into opening their cell, before assaulting the guards and fleeing the premises. Four of the escapees had been recaptured by Tuesday, while a manhunt continued for the remaining 13, with police teams conducting searches across neighbouring districts.
Fake Medical Emergency Triggers Jailbreak
According to preliminary investigations, the inmates, who were lodged in the same cell at Thekkampatti sub-jail, pretended that one of them was suffering an epileptic seizure. When prison personnel entered to provide assistance, the inmates allegedly attacked them and escaped from the facility. Tamil Nadu Law Minister Nirmal Kumar confirmed that the prisoners had staged the medical emergency to draw the guards inside before launching the assault.
Three prison personnel were injured in the incident. Grade II police constable Thangapandi sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku, while two other personnel suffered minor injuries. Authorities registered a case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape, including possible lapses in prison security.
Manhunt Launched As Four Inmates Are Recaptured
Police formed 17 special teams to track down the escapees and intensified vehicle checks across neighbouring districts. Checkpoints were established at 16 locations in Dindigul district, while authorities in Madurai and Kerala’s Idukki district were alerted. Photographs of the escaped inmates were circulated among police personnel to help identify and apprehend them. Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, confirmed that special teams had been deployed to trace the fugitives.
The four recaptured inmates were identified as Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar and Rajkumar, according to The Times of India. Police also intensified searches in forested areas and along routes that the fugitives could use to reach neighbouring states. Nine prison personnel, including two head constables, were suspended in connection with the incident, according to India Today. Investigators are continuing to examine how the inmates coordinated the deception, overpowered the guards and escaped.