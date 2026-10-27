The four recaptured inmates were identified as Praveen Kumar, Silambarasan, Raja Sikandar and Rajkumar, according to The Times of India. Police also intensified searches in forested areas and along routes that the fugitives could use to reach neighbouring states. Nine prison personnel, including two head constables, were suspended in connection with the incident, according to India Today. Investigators are continuing to examine how the inmates coordinated the deception, overpowered the guards and escaped.