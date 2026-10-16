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‘Ready To Go To Jail’: Dipke Says He May Be Detained Before Tiranga March

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Dipke said supporters would peacefully gather at Central Park despite the New Delhi Municipal Council’s announcement that it would remain closed on Friday and Saturday

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Abhijeet Dipke speaks to media
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Dipke said police could detain him before Friday’s proposed Tiranga march.

  • NDMC announced Central Park’s closure on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

  • Delhi Police offered to facilitate flag-waving by a select group elsewhere.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Delhi Police could detain him before Friday’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place, alleging that his movements were being monitored. He said he was prepared to go to jail for waving the national flag.

Speaking at a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke said supporters would peacefully gather at Central Park despite the New Delhi Municipal Council’s announcement that it would remain closed on Friday and Saturday for “administrative reasons”.

Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

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Dipke Questions Central Park Closure

The CJP has asked supporters and members of the public to assemble at Central Park to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

“Tomorrow, we will peacefully go (to Central Park) and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor,” PTI quoted Dipke as saying.

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“If we have to go to jail for waving the tricolour, we are ready for it,” he added.

Questioning the closure, Dipke asked whether authorities would restrict access to every location where people planned to display the flag.

“If we say tomorrow that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places, will you shut all 100 places? If you go to Narendra Modi's rally tomorrow and wave the Tiranga, will police cancel the rally? What a joke you have made,” he said.

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Claims Of Surveillance Ahead Of March

Dipke alleged that vehicles without number plates were following him and that Intelligence Bureau personnel had sought information from the watchman outside his residence.

“Delhi Police can detain me tonight or tomorrow morning, but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared,” he said.

He also cited the arrests of CJP colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag on October 13. Dipke alleged that they had been jailed for waving the Tricolour.

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‘Not Seeking Regime Change’

Dipke said the campaign sought Kumar’s removal and an independent appointment to the Election Commission, rejecting suggestions that its objective was to change the government.

“We are just saying that remove Gyanesh Kumar and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. We are not saying we want a regime change,” he said.

He further alleged that Kumar was ignoring his fellow election commissioners and questioned why demanding his removal should invite police action.

“This is Emergency. Narendra Modi is not declaring it because he is afraid that his image will be ruined if he does,” Dipke alleged.

(With inputes from PTI)

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