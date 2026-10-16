Bhushan later argued that the anti-corruption movement had been used by the political right to weaken the Congress and help Narendra Modi come to power. In a 2018 post, he wrote: “Modi needed Anna only to discredit the Congress and climb to power using his movement. He has no use for Anna now that he is in power. He has jettisoned the Lokpal, not notified the whistle blower law, appointed corrupt people to the CVC and the CBI, and escorted various scamsters out of India.”