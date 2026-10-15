Ankita Bhandari Case: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre After Parents Detained At India Gate

Ankita Bhandari’s parents were detained during a protest demanding that Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the CBI completes its probe

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi with the parents of Ankita Bhandari during a sit-in protest at India Gate, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined the family to express solidarity with their demand to put on hold the gubernatorial appointment of a BJP leader whose name they allege is linked to the case. Photo: PTI