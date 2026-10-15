Ankita Bhandari Case: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre After Parents Detained At India Gate

Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of trying to silence Ankita Bhandari’s parents after police detained them during their protest at India Gate.
The family wants Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor put on hold pending the CBI probe into the alleged VIP angle in Ankita’s 2022 murder.
Three men, including resort owner Pulkit Arya, were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the CBI has registered a case against an unidentified VIP.
Police detained the parents of Ankita Bhandari from India Gate at around 4 am on Thursday while they were protesting the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim governor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to “silence” the family.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the couple had been detained while demanding that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe into their daughter’s murder.
“This is the hallmark of this government: silence the voices of the victims, remove those who ask questions,” Gandhi wrote, adding, “But the fight for justice will neither be silenced nor stopped.”
Gautam, a former BJP national general secretary, was appointed Sikkim governor on Monday. Ankita’s parents have demanded that the appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the case. Gautam has denied any link to the murder.
Why Were Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Protesting?
The couple were staging a peaceful protest at India Gate, seeking to prevent Gautam from taking up the gubernatorial post until the CBI completes its investigation into the murder of their daughter, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand.
Ankita’s family has alleged Gautam’s involvement in the case, a claim he has denied. Gautam approached the Delhi High Court, which directed the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to remove social media posts linking him to Ankita’s death.
The family’s demand centres on the alleged VIP angle, which they believe requires further investigation.
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
The case dates back to September 2022, when Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra resort in Pauri Garhwal, went missing on September 18, barely three weeks after joining the establishment.
Her body was recovered from a canal days later. The murder triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand and public anger over the investigation.
Three men, including resort owner Pulkit Arya, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Ankita’s family has continued to demand a thorough investigation into the alleged VIP angle.
The demand gained renewed attention after a video released in December by Urmila Sanawar, the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, claimed that the VIP was a person nicknamed “Gattu”, whom she identified as Gautam. The allegation has not been established in court, and Gautam has denied any connection to the case.
CBI Probe Into Ankita Bhandari Case
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9. The agency took custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, the FIR and other records on February 4.
A case was also registered against an unidentified VIP. The CBI has not named any individual in connection with the alleged VIP angle.
Gandhi reiterated the Congress’s support for Ankita’s family, saying the party would continue to stand with them until they received justice.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal announced a one-hour silent fast in Dehradun on Friday, saying Gautam’s appointment had deeply hurt the sentiments of people in the state.