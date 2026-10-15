Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor has renewed scrutiny over allegations linking him to the alleged VIP angle in Ankita Bhandari’s murder.
Ankita’s parents have issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment and warning of nationwide protests.
Three men, including resort owner Pulkit Arya, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for Ankita’s murder; allegations against Gautam remain unproven.
The appointment of former BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor has reignited demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged VIP angle in the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand. Her parents have demanded that Gautam’s appointment be cancelled until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe into the allegations.
On October 14, Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, staged a protest at India Gate in New Delhi, seeking President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention. Delhi Police detained them and several other protesters around 4 am on Thursday. They were subsequently released, according to the Congress.
The family has since issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, warning of nationwide protests if its demand is not met. While three men have been convicted in Ankita’s murder, the allegations concerning a possible VIP connection remain unproven.
Who Is Dushyant Kumar Gautam?
Dushyant Kumar Gautam is a former BJP leader who was appointed Governor of Sikkim on October 12, 2026. His appointment has drawn political criticism following allegations made against him in connection with the alleged VIP angle in Ankita Bhandari’s murder.
The allegations surfaced through claims made by Urmila Sanawar, who has claimed to be the second wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. Her statements, which gained attention online in late 2025 and early 2026, named Gautam in connection with the alleged VIP angle.
Gautam has denied the allegations. He was not among the three men convicted in Ankita’s murder, and the claims against him have not been established in court.
His appointment as Sikkim Governor has renewed demands from Ankita’s family and opposition leaders for the alleged VIP connection to be investigated fully.
What Was The Ankita Bhandari Murder Case?
Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old receptionist working at Vanantra Resort in the Ganga-Bhogpur area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.
She went missing on September 18, 2022. Six days later, on September 24, her body was recovered from the Chilla canal, triggering widespread protests and demands for strict action against those responsible.
The investigation led to the arrest of resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta.
A court convicted the three men on May 30, 2025, and sentenced them to life imprisonment for murder, destruction of evidence and other offences. In July 2026, the Uttarakhand High Court declined to grant interim relief to two of the convicts who had sought bail while their appeals were pending.
The convictions established the criminal liability of the three men. However, questions surrounding the alleged involvement of a politically influential person have continued to fuel public debate.
What Is The Alleged VIP Angle?
The alleged VIP angle concerns claims that a politically influential individual may have had a connection to the events surrounding Ankita’s death. The allegations became a subject of renewed public discussion following Sanawar’s statements naming Gautam.
The claims prompted demands for investigators to examine whether anyone beyond the three convicted men had a role in the case.
However, the allegations against Gautam remain unproven, and the registration of a case or an FIR concerning an unidentified VIP does not establish guilt.
On January 9, 2026, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged VIP angle. The agency received relevant records, including the state police’s FIR and the Special Investigation Team’s report. Reports in January indicated that an FIR had been registered against an unidentified VIP in connection with the alleged angle.
Ankita’s parents have continued to demand clarity on the investigation, maintaining that every credible lead must be examined.
Why Has Gautam’s Appointment As Governor Sparked Protests?
Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor has brought the alleged VIP angle back into the political spotlight, with the Congress questioning the decision amid demands for a complete investigation.
On October 13, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal announced a symbolic silent protest against the appointment.
The following day, Ankita’s parents staged a sit-in at India Gate in Delhi, demanding that Gautam’s appointment be put on hold until the CBI completes its investigation. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family during the protest.
Delhi Police detained Ankita’s parents and other protesters around 4 am on October 15. The Congress condemned the police action, with leaders alleging that protesters, including women, had been manhandled. The party later said the detained protesters had been released and that Ankita’s parents had gone to stay with a relative.
Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera and Kazi Nizamuddin criticised the detentions and said the party would continue its campaign until its demands were addressed.
What Have Ankita’s Parents Demanded?
Following their release, Ankita’s parents reiterated their demand for Gautam’s appointment to be cancelled and issued the government a 24-hour ultimatum.
“We want to state that we will remain steadfast until his (Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s) appointment is revoked,” Ankita’s mother said, adding that if they were not permitted to stage a sit-in at the protest site, they would go on a hunger strike in their own homes.
“We give the government a 24-hour ultimatum: the appointment of Dushyant Kumar as the Governor of Sikkim must be cancelled. If it is not revoked, the people across the entire country will take to the streets, and the government will be held responsible,” he said.
Earlier, speaking to the media after being detained, Ankita’s father had also warned that protests would continue across the country until his daughter received justice.
The family has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu and urged authorities to ensure that the CBI investigation addresses the questions surrounding the alleged VIP connection.
What Happens Next In The Ankita Bhandari Case?
The convictions of Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta remain distinct from the allegations concerning a possible VIP connection. The latter must be assessed on the basis of evidence gathered through the investigation.
For Ankita’s parents, the central demand is that the investigation establish whether anyone beyond the three convicted men had a role in the events surrounding her death.
The family’s ultimatum and threat of nationwide protests have intensified pressure on the government over Gautam’s appointment. Whether the demands lead to any change in the appointment or further action will depend on the government’s response and the course of the investigation.