On Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29, Jadeja was spotted with a stethoscope
He checked a support staff member's heartbeat before testing his own chest
Hindi commentary panelist Ajay Jadeja quipped on air that missing out on bat and ball doesn't mean sitting idle
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may not be playing in the second Test against New Zealand, but he has caught all the attention online with his new avatar.
On Sunday, November 29, during Day 3 of the Test, he was spotted with a stethoscope on the sidelines.
In a clip that has taken the internet by storm, Ravindra Jadeja appears to check the heartbeat of an Indian team support staff member. A few seconds later, Jadeja moves away from the staffer and starts checking his own heartbeat with the stethoscope around his neck, placing it at different spots on his chest.
Ajay Jadeja, part of the official Hindi broadcasting team, was doing commentary at the moment. He remarked, "Bat nhi denge, ball nhi denge to aisa thode hai ki khaali baithe rahenge." (No bat, no ball—that doesn't mean we'll just sit around doing nothing.)
Beyond the funny moment on the sidelines, Ravindra Jadeja had little to no chance to contribute in the match, as he was not selected in the playing XI for either Test.
The Indian management picked Washington Sundar over Jadeja as the spin all-rounder in the side.
What Happened On Day 3
New Zealand extended their lead to 243 runs as they reached 133 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.
Opener Devon Conway made a 97-ball 51 while Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were batting on 46 and five respectively when play ended.
Earlier in the day, India were all out for 246 in the second session. Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback on day three with a gritty 88 off 170 balls.