Ajay Jadeja Questions Asia Cup 2025 Competitiveness After Calling For Jasprit Bumrah To Be Dropped Vs UAE

Ajay Jadeja criticised the Asia Cup's eight-team format after India's nine-wicket win against the UAE in Dubai, having earlier questioned the decision to play Jasprit Bumrah in the match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
  • Ajay Jadeja criticised the quality of UAE's performance against India

  • India beat UAE by nine wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 in Dubai

  • Jadeja questioned Asia Cup's expanded eight-team format

  • Day before the match, Jadeja questioned the decision to play Jasprit Bumrah

India overpowered United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A opener on Wednesday, September 10, at Dubai International Stadium. India routed the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in a mere 4.3 overs. Former India captain Ajay Jadeja, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the match's quality, having earlier questioned Jasprit Bumrah's selection.

In the post-match presentation on Sony Sports, Jadeja criticised the match's lacklustre competitiveness. "There is no doubt that India are the superior team, but there was no contest at all," he said. "There is sadness because of the way the UAE approached their innings. You can’t compete against India, but at least play the full 20 overs."

Jadeja also questioned the Asia Cup's expanded eight-team format. "When we are talking about such a big tournament, and the Asia Cup is not a small tournament, they will have to reconsider whether they should keep eight teams," he said, describing the UAE's performance as "discouragement, not encouragement."

UAE's batting collapse in the first innings also brought out a humorous comparison from Jadeja. "In the 90s, the UAE had a captain, Sultan Zarawani. He used to come to the ground in his Lamborghini," Jadeja said. "This innings went at the pace he used to come. It ended that quickly."

Jadeja noted that, apart from Waseem, Sharifu, and Asif Khan, the UAE lacked "quality and competitiveness" in the game.

Jadeja Questions Bumrah's Selection

A day before the match, Jadeja had questioned the decision to play Jasprit Bumrah against the UAE. He probed, "What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man?"

"Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE," he added. "Either don’t protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic."

Indian fans have worried about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and workload since his return from injury. He participated in three of the five Tests in England. Back in action against the UAE, Bumrah showed a lack of match fitness, but still had a wicket to his name after dismissing Alishan Sharafu.

(With PTI Inputs)

