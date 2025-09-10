India Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Encouraging Jasprit Bumrah Spell Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash - Check Details

India launched their Asia Cup 2025 title defence with a commanding bowling performance against UAE
Jasprit Bumrah's early spell set the tone, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled UAE innings
Last time Bumrah bowled 3 overs inside powerplay while bowling first in T20s was also against UAE in 2016
India began their Asia Cup title defence with a composed bowling performance against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 10), dismissing the UAE for just 57 in 13.1 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah, 31, returned to T20I action with a measured new-ball spell, delivering three overs inside the powerplay - specifically the second, fourth, and sixth.
This mirrored his run against the same opposition in the 2016 edition at Mirpur, Bangladesh. Bowling three overs upfront is significant in T20s, especially for a senior pacer like Bumrah, who's struggling with fitness.
The key moment in the spell came in the fourth over, when Bumrah dismissed Alishan Sharafu with a classic yorker that beat the batter for pace and length. Bumrah ended his powerplay spell with figures of 1/19 and didn't return for a fourth over, having already done the early damage.
India won the toss and chose to bowl under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy. The UAE reached 41/2 at the end of the Powerplay, with Muhammad Waseem showing intent but losing partners steadily.
Sharafu (22 off 17) and Waseem (16 off 22) were the only batters to reach double digits, as Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) ran through the middle and lower order. Varun Chakravarthy (1/4) and Axar Patel (1/13) also contributed with tidy spells.
The match also ended India's streak of fifteen consecutive toss losses in men's cricket. With Pakistan up next, the bowling unit looks well-balanced, and Bumrah's rhythm with the new ball offers hope.