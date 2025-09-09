Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

His predecessor, Dasun Shanaka, led Sri Lanka to the T20 Asia Cup 2022 title, defeating Pakistan in the final. Asalanka's own Asia Cup record includes contributions in the 2022 edition, where he played a key role in the middle order while also serving as the team's vice captain. The 28-year-old batting all-rounder has 1,282 runs in 64 T20Is with six fifties. He has an average of 23.30 and scored at a strike rate of 126.55.