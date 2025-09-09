Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

Asia Cup 2025 starts on September 9 in UAE with eight participating teams
New captains include Suryakumar Yadav for India and Rashid Khan for Afghanistan
Captains like Salman Ali Agha and Litton Das bring fresh leadership to their sides
The Asia Cup 2025 begins today (September 9) in the United Arab Emirates, marking the 17th edition of the continent's premier cricket tournament.
This year's format is Twenty20 International, aligning with the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Eight teams are participating: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong.
Each team enter with a distinct leadership style and captaincy; some are seasoned campaigners, while others are stepping into the role for the first time. Here's a look at the captains of all eight teams in Asia Cup 2025:
Suryakumar Yadav, India
Suryakumar Yadav, 34, is taking charge in his first major tournament. Known for his 360-degree strokeplay and aggressive batting, SKY has played 83 T20Is, scoring 2,598 runs at an average of 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07. He has 21 fifties and four centuries, making him one of the most prolific T20I batters globally.
As captain, the right-handed top-order batter has led India in over 20 T20Is and has registered notable bilateral series wins. In the Asia Cup, however, this will be his first appearance as captain. He was part of India's T20I Asia Cup 2023-winning squad.
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan
The 31-year-old all-rounder is a relatively new figure in leadership. Appointed in early 2025, Salman has played 25 T20Is, scoring 489 runs at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 116.42. He has four fifties and is known for his calm demeanour and ability to anchor innings. The right-handed batter also bowls occasional offspin.
His leadership style is still evolving, evidently, and this Asia Cup marks his first appearance as captain in a major tournament. He led Pakistan to the UAE Tri-Series 2025 win, beating Afghanistan in the final. He can become the first captain to lead Pakistan to the Asia Cup in the T20 format.
Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka enter the tournament under the captaincy of Charith Asalanka. A left-handed middle-order batter, Asalanka has been a consistent performer in both the limited-overs formats. He led Sri Lanka in several bilateral series and now takes on the Asia Cup mantle.
His predecessor, Dasun Shanaka, led Sri Lanka to the T20 Asia Cup 2022 title, defeating Pakistan in the final. Asalanka's own Asia Cup record includes contributions in the 2022 edition, where he played a key role in the middle order while also serving as the team's vice captain. The 28-year-old batting all-rounder has 1,282 runs in 64 T20Is with six fifties. He has an average of 23.30 and scored at a strike rate of 126.55.
Litton Das, Bangladesh
Bangladesh are captained by Litton Das, a wicketkeeper-batter known for his aggressive strokeplay and leadership in white-ball formats. The 30-year-old has previously captained Bangladesh in T20Is and ODIs. He has scored 2,437 runs in 110 T20Is and has effected more than 80 dismissals as a wicketkeeper.
His Asia Cup record includes appearances in both formats, though Bangladesh have yet to win the tournament. They reached the final in 2012, 2016 and 2018 but fell short each time. Litton's leadership will be tested in Group B, where Bangladesh face Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan
Rashid Khan is arguably the first global sports superstar from Afghanistan. The wizard from Nangarhar has led Afghanistan in multiple stints and returns to captain the side in the Asia Cup. Rashid also played a key role in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup, where Afghanistan reached the Super Four stage.
The 26-year-old bowling all-rounder has played 100 T20Is and claimed 170 wickets at 13.74. He now holds the record for the most wickets in men's T20 cricket history. With a penchant for hitting boundaries, the right-hander has scored 531 runs in these outings.
A proven match-winner, Rashid loves to lead from the front. His team can upset the continental order in this tournament.
Muhammad Waseem, UAE
A prolific opener, Muhammad Waseem has led the side since March 2023. Waseem's Asia Cup experience is limited, as the UAE last participated in the tournament in 2016. However, the Pakistani-born all-rounder has led the team in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and various regional tournaments.
The 29-year-old's batting record includes several T20I fifties and a high strike rate. Waseem's challenge will be to compete against stronger teams such as India and Pakistan in Group A.
Jatinder Singh, Oman
Jatinder Singh is leading Oman in the 2025 Asia Cup. He took over the captaincy from Zeeshan Maqsood following a major squad overhaul after the T20 World Cup 2024. This marks Oman's first-ever appearance in the main draw of the Asia Cup, and Jatinder's leadership will be central to their campaign.
Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, Jatinder moved to Oman as a teenager and has been a consistent performer since making his T20I debut in 2015. The 36-year-old has scored 1,399 T20I runs at a strike rate above 115, and also has four ODI centuries to his name.
He previously featured in Asia Cup qualifiers and two T20 World Cups, but this is his first time captaining Oman in the main Asia Cup tournament.
Yasim Murtaza, Hong Kong
Yasim Murtaza is the captain of Hong Kong. The Pakistani-born cricketer took over from Nizakat Khan earlier this year. A left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder with over 60 T20I appearances, the 34-year-old campaigner is known for his tight economy and middle-order stability.
These captains represent a mix of seasoned leaders and emerging talents. India's Suryakumar Yadav and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan bring global T20 experience and proven leadership.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh's Litton Das represent a new generation of captains with domestic success and growing international profiles, while Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka offers stability and tactical awareness.
As the tournament begins, the focus will be on execution rather than reputation. Captains will be judged not just by results but by their ability to inspire, adapt and deliver under pressure.