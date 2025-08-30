Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: BAN Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: Check the toss update, playing XIs and match report from the series opener at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
bangladesh cricket
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: BAN Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
  • Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • The first T20I between Bangladesh and Netherlands is being played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

  • Check both teams playing XIs below

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Netherlands in the first T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

The Bangla Tigers are hosting the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series. The hosts will look to bank on home advantage and experienced campaigners.

They will also look to have a good series in order to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which is set to take place in UAE from September 9 to 28.

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Netherlands Playing XI: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Published At:
