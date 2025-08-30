Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: BAN Opt To Bowl – Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Netherlands is being played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Check both teams playing XIs below
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Netherlands in the first T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
The Bangla Tigers are hosting the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series. The hosts will look to bank on home advantage and experienced campaigners.
They will also look to have a good series in order to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which is set to take place in UAE from September 9 to 28.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Netherlands Playing XI: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam