Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder Singh To Lead Oman's Revamped Squad For Maiden Appearance

Oman announce 17-member squad for first-ever Asia Cup.
Four uncapped players included; Jatinder Singh to lead.
Coach Mendis says team eager to showcase skills against India and Pakistan.
Oman have announced a 17-member squad for their historic first appearance at the 2025 Asia Cup, with veteran opener Jatinder Singh named captain. The side features a youthful look, with four uncapped players in line for international debuts.
Placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and hosts UAE, Oman face a challenging campaign but will be eager to leave their mark in the continental showpiece starting next month.
Four Uncapped Players Included
The squad has undergone significant changes from the one that competed in last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan are the four newcomers who could make their international debuts.
Head coach Duleep Mendis expressed excitement about the opportunity, calling the Asia Cup a major milestone for Oman cricket.
“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup - a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage,” Mendis said.
Facing Asia’s Powerhouses
Oman will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 12, before meeting UAE on September 15 and India on September 19. With cricketing giants in their group, Oman know the scale of the challenge ahead.
“Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything,” Mendis added.
The coach highlighted the importance of mental strength alongside skills, saying the team’s build-up had been strong with competitive exposure from the ongoing National T20 tournament.
“It’s not just about skills – in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation.”
Squad Balance of Youth and Experience
With seasoned players like Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, and Sufyan Mehmood alongside debut hopefuls, Oman are aiming to strike a balance between experience and youth. The campaign offers the team a chance to demonstrate progress on one of the most-watched stages in cricket.
Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.