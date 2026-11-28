Narendra Modi said the government would remove obstacles to implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.
The Cabinet has approved Bills proposing a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for each state and Union Territory, taking the House’s maximum strength to 850.
BJP leaders have urged Opposition MPs to back the proposals; the DMK and NCP (SP) have also supported them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government would clear all obstacles to implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, warning that parties opposing the measure would not be able to stop it.
His remarks followed the Union Cabinet’s approval of two Bills on Friday. They propose increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% in every state and Union Territory and bringing in women’s reservation after delimitation.
In a post on X, Modi shared a video recalling the campaign for women’s representation. “The fight to ensure women’s participation has been going on for decades. I, too, have been among those striving for this. Women have consistently raised this issue with me, and many sisters have shared their concerns,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the BJP government had the support of women across the country and would remove the hurdles to reservation. “Humara hausla bhi buland hai, humari himmat bhi atoot hai aur humara iraada bhi adig hai,” he said, meaning their morale was high, their courage unbreakable and their resolve firm.
Modi also said parties opposing the quota would not be able to prevent women from increasing their representation in Parliament and state legislatures.
Cabinet Clears Fresh Delimitation Proposal
The Cabinet’s approval marks a renewed push to link women’s reservation with a delimitation exercise. Parliament passed the constitutional framework for a 33% quota in 2023, but the government’s attempt to pass a delimitation Bill to operationalise it was defeated in April.
The new proposal would raise the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850 seats through a 50% increase in seats allocated to each state and Union Territory. The revised seat arrangement is proposed to remain in place until 2051.
BJP leaders have urged Opposition MPs to support the Bills, arguing that the measures would strengthen democracy and give women greater representation in Parliament and state Assemblies. The proposals have also received support from Tamil Nadu’s DMK and Maharashtra’s NCP (SP).