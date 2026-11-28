Amit Shah urged all political parties in Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed delimitation legislation.
He said the plan could expand the state Assembly without dividing Uttar Pradesh and increase women’s representation.
Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of prioritising elections and called delimitation its “biggest political mistake”.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged all political parties in Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed delimitation legislation, saying it would expand representation and bring governance closer to people. He said the proposed constitutional amendment would allow Uttar Pradesh to increase the size of its Assembly without splitting the state.
Shah’s appeal came after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the delimitation plan, accusing the BJP of prioritising electoral interests over the country’s concerns.
Shah Makes Case For A Larger UP Assembly
In a post on X, Shah called the Cabinet’s approval of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill “a major step toward increasing people’s representation in all states of the country and bringing governance closer to the people”.
He referred to a proposed amendment to Article 170(1), which would raise the maximum number of seats in state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to around 650. “This provision will allow Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the Legislative Assembly without being divided,” he said.
Shah said one-third reservation for women would give them their “greatest representation to date” in the state legislature. A larger Assembly, he added, would allow more representatives to raise local concerns and help frame plans suited to constituency needs.
“This decision will further strengthen both good governance and public participation in Uttar Pradesh. All parties in Uttar Pradesh should welcome and support this historic bill,” he said.
Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over Delimitation
Akhilesh Yadav responded to the proposed exercise in a post on X on Saturday, saying the BJP was focused on election boundaries but not the country’s borders.
“For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That is why it is concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, but not the country’s borders,” he said.
The SP chief had described the delimitation-linked women’s reservation legislation as the BJP’s “biggest political mistake” a day earlier. “Delimitation will prove to be the biggest political mistake made by the BJP,” he said on Friday.
What The Proposals Seek To Change
The proposed Bills would increase the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 543 to 850 and raise the maximum size of state Legislative Assemblies to 650. Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly currently has 403 seats and could expand to as many as 650.
The proposals aim to enable 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general election. Revised seat allocations and constituency boundaries are proposed to remain in force until 2051.
The proposed framework would use 2011 Census figures for delimitation and constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for determining states’ relative share of Lok Sabha seats. The legislative proposals comprise two Constitution Amendment Bills and a Bill to amend laws governing Union Territories.
The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to December 3 to transact what it has called “essential” business. The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up during the sitting.