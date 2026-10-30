‘UCC Will Be Implemented’: Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle For 2027 UP Elections

Amit Shah promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh if the BJP wins a third consecutive term in 2027.
Shah urged BJP workers to set aside internal differences and prepare for the Assembly elections, expressing confidence in another victory.
The Union Home Minister targeted Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, dismissing their electoral prospects and allegations of vote theft.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections.
Addressing BJP workers in Lucknow, Shah expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in the state and dismissed the electoral prospects of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
“This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states,” Shah said.
The announcement came as the BJP stepped up its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Shah also urged party workers to set aside internal differences and work towards securing another term for the party.
UCC Promise In Uttar Pradesh
The Uniform Civil Code proposes a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and succession, irrespective of religion.
Article 44 of the Constitution, under the Directive Principles of State Policy, calls upon the state to endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for citizens.
Personal laws in India have largely been governed by religion-based civil codes. The BJP has repeatedly advocated a common legal framework and made the UCC a key part of its political agenda.
Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to implement a UCC law in 2025. Other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, have also taken steps towards introducing a similar framework.
Shah Urges BJP Workers To Prepare For 2027
Alongside the UCC announcement, Shah called on BJP functionaries to work towards securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.
He said elections were won by party workers rather than leaders and urged them to put aside their grievances and focus on the 2027 polls.
“Today itself, dump all your resentments, frustrations, grievances into the Gomti and get down to the task of forming BJP government for the third time in 2027. Keep only one goal in mind — the victory of lotus,” Shah said.
He also praised the Yogi Adityanath government, claiming that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed significant progress over the past decade.
Confident of another victory, Shah said the BJP's position in the state was firmly established.
“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is like Angad’s foot. Nobody can move it. The BJP will form the government again. There should be no doubt about it,” he said at the BJP's state working committee meeting.
Shah Targets Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi
Shah also launched an attack on Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, particularly over allegations of irregularities in elections and claims of vote theft.
“I challenge Rahul and Akhilesh — BJP is ready to discuss every allegation on vote theft inside Parliament. But they will not discuss,” he said, dismissing the allegations against the Election Commission.
Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party chief, Shah predicted that the party would remain out of power in Uttar Pradesh for decades.
“(SP president) Akhilesh babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation,” he said.
He also accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of depending on political alliances to win elections.
“You have not won a single election on your own. The same is true for Rahul baba. UP cannot accept those who fired bullets on Ram bhakts,” Shah said.
Shah also highlighted the BJP's electoral expansion across the country, referring to its governments in states such as Odisha, Haryana and Delhi. “From Gangotri to Gangasagar we have BJP chief ministers. In Bengal also we have removed Mamata didi,” he added.
Shah's Lucknow Visit
Shah arrived in Lucknow on Friday for an organisational meeting as the BJP began preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed him at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.
The meeting was attended by Shah, Adityanath, Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani and Jitin Prasada. Ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present..