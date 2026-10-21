State Executive To Booth-Workers: Amit Shah Likely To Begin 2027 UP Poll Push At Oct Meet

Amit Shah is likely to lead the BJP’s state executive meeting on October 30-31 to kickstart preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior state leaders are also expected to attend.
The party plans to follow the meeting with booth-level outreach across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen its grassroots organisation ahead of the elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to step up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah likely to lead the push at a proposed state executive meeting on October 30 and 31.
Shah is expected to address state executive members and outline the party’s strategy for the elections. The meeting is likely to bring together senior leaders, elected representatives and organisational functionaries as the BJP begins planning for the crucial electoral contest well ahead of polling.
Uttar Pradesh is central to the BJP’s national political strategy, making early organisational mobilisation a key part of its preparations.
BJP’s State Executive Meeting
BJP national president Nitin Nabin is likely to attend the meeting for a day, according to party sources cited by News18.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal and the party’s state in-charge Vinod Tawde are also expected to participate.
Other senior leaders and members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP state executive are likely to attend.
The meeting is expected to focus on organisational preparedness, coordination between the party and the state government, and the roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections. It will also provide an opportunity for the leadership to review the party’s organisational structure and identify priorities for the campaign.
Focus On Booth-Level Outreach
The BJP is also expected to intensify its grassroots outreach in the weeks following the meeting.
Shah is likely to meet booth-level workers from across Uttar Pradesh, according to sources cited by News18. The proposed interactions are in line with the BJP’s emphasis on strengthening its grassroots network and maintaining direct communication between senior leaders and party workers.
The meetings are expected to help the leadership assess organisational preparedness across regions and convey its priorities to workers on the ground.
The proposed outreach would extend the party’s preparations beyond state-level deliberations, with a focus on strengthening its booth-level network ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.