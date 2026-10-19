‘Muslim Women Suffer Most’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls For UCC Across India During Uttar Pradesh Visit

Himanta Biswa Sarma called for nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, saying Muslim women suffer most in its absence.
Sarma said Assam had already notified the UCC and argued that a common civil law was needed to address issues such as polygamy.
During his Basti visit, Sarma also criticised Opposition tactics amid SIR protests.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), linking its absence to the condition of Muslim women and raising the issue of polygamy.
“The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide,” Sarma told reporters. “Muslim women suffer the most in its absence,” he added.
Sarma made the remarks during a visit to Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, where he went to offer condolences to the family of BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi following the death of Dwivedi's mother.
Sarma Visits BJP Leader's Residence
Sarma travelled by road from Ayodhya to Teliyajot village in Basti to visit Dwivedi's residence. He paid floral tributes to a portrait of the BJP leader's late mother and conveyed his condolences to the family.
During the visit, the Assam Chief Minister reiterated his support for a nationwide UCC, arguing that a common legal framework was necessary to address issues such as polygamy.
Assam has notified the UCC, Sarma said, adding that the legislation should be implemented across the country. His remarks placed the rights of Muslim women and the question of a common civil law at the centre of his argument.
Sarma Responds To Opposition Criticism
Sarma also responded to criticism of the BJP by the Congress and other Opposition parties amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for a “regime change”.
“Power comes through votes, not through strong-arm tactics,” he said.
He added, “Those who believe that a change of government can be brought about through intimidation should look at Bangladesh and Nepal.”
Sarma also claimed that only 5,000 to 10,000 people had participated in a protest in Delhi, PTI reported.