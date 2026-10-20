The Assam government cleared over 638 hectares of illegal encroachments across Golaghat, Hojai, and Nagaon districts.
The anti-encroachment operations targeted protected forest lands and resulted in the eviction of around 1,000 families.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that these drives reflect the administration's commitment to securing the state's ecological and public interests.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said encroachment on more than 638 hectares of land in three districts has been cleared in eviction drives in the past few days.
He asserted that the government will be working to secure the interests of the state.
“The 'Rudra Roop' of our administration befell upon encroachers in three districts, who were illegally occupying large swathes of land in Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon,” Sarma said in a social media post.
“Over 638 hectares of land has been cleared in the operation, as we work towards securing Assam's interests,” he added.
The eviction drives in the three districts were carried out in the last week to clear encroached forest land.
Around 1,000 families were evicted from the protected areas during the exercise, officials said.