Why Rahul Gandhi Met Ankita Bhandari’s Parents At India Gate Amid Protest Over Dushyant Gautam’s Appointment

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita Bhandari’s parents during their protest against Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor.
The family has urged President Droupadi Murmu to halt the appointment until the CBI inquiry is concluded and continues to demand the identity of the alleged “VIP”.
Ankita was murdered in September 2022; three men convicted in the case were sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the parents of Ankita Bhandari at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the family staged a protest against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim Governor.
The family has demanded that Gautam’s appointment be halted until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case is concluded. Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, was murdered in September 2022. Her parents have also been seeking the identity of the alleged “VIP” mentioned in connection with the case.
Here is what we know about the protest, the murder case and the controversy surrounding Gautam’s appointment.
Why Did Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi Meet Ankita Bhandari’s Parents?
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Ankita’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, during their sit-in protest at India Gate on Wednesday.
The family is protesting Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor, announced on Monday, October 12. They have objected to his appointment amid allegations linked to the case and have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to halt the move until the CBI inquiry is concluded.
Ankita’s father demanded legal accountability, saying Gautam should be behind bars. Her mother also appealed to the President, saying the family was deeply pained by the appointment and asking her to intervene.
During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the grieving parents and assured them of his support in their demand for accountability.
Social activist Yogita Bhayana also joined the protest. In a post on X, she wrote: “Outside India Gate, sitting in protest with Ankita Bhandari's parents!!”
What Happened To Ankita Bhandari?
Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. She was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on September 24 that year.
The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two resort staff members, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were arrested in connection with the case.
On May 30, 2025, the three men were sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional District Judge Reena Negi in Kotdwar for murder, destruction of evidence and other charges.
What Is The ‘VIP’ Controversy?
The identity of an alleged “VIP” has remained a point of public discussion surrounding the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe mentioned a “VIP” in connection with a room at the resort. Police, however, said the convictions were based on the evidence against the three accused.
Ankita’s parents have repeatedly demanded that the identity of the alleged “VIP” be disclosed. They have alleged that powerful individuals have been shielded during the investigation.
The family’s latest protest is linked to these concerns. They argue that appointing a leader whose name has surfaced amid allegations surrounding the case to a constitutional office undermines their pursuit of justice.
Who Is Dushyant Kumar Gautam?
Dushyant Kumar Gautam was appointed Governor of Sikkim on Monday, October 12. He is a former BJP national general secretary and former president of the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha.
Gautam has also served as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as a Rajya Sabha member. A Dalit leader, he has held several organisational positions within the BJP and has been associated with initiatives concerning Scheduled Caste communities.