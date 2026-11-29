Thirteen members of a Bihar family, including four women and four children, died after their SUV rammed into another vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna Highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
The early morning crash occurred near Painki village in the Kuju area while the victims were traveling to offer prayers at the Rajrappa temple.
One person survived with injuries and is receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, while President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced ex-gratia relief.
At least thirteen people were killed after their speeding SUV rammed into another vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
The accident occurred near Painki village within the Kuju area on Ranchi-Patna Highway. All the deceased were residents of Bihar’s Nalanda district, he said.
“A total of 13 people, including three women, were travelling in a Scorpio when it crashed after colliding with a vehicle ahead. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar,” Sub Divisional Police Officer, Ramgarh, Alok Ranjan told PTI.
Details of the accident are yet to be known and the exact reasons behind it is being investigated, the official added.
“The accident took place around 2 am. There were 14 people in the vehicle. Around 2.30 am, all were brought to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh, where doctors declared 13 brought dead. One, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive care unit (ICU),” Civil Surgeon, Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Dr Anil Kumar told PTI.