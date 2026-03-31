Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Nalanda Stampede Victims

Prime Minister condoles loss of lives in Bihar temple stampede, announces financial aid for families of the deceased and injured.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede at a Shitala Mata temple in Nalanda, Bihar, where at least eight women devotees were killed.

  • The Prime Minister announced ₹2 lakh ex gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

  • Modi extended condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the deaths caused by a stampede in Nalanda, Bihar, and declared an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for the injured and Rs 2 lakh for the relatives of the dead.

The panic at the Shitala Mata shrine in Nalanda, where many devotees had assembled in the morning, claimed the lives of at least eight women, according to authorities.

"The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said in a message.

He said that the next of kin of the deceased would receive an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

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