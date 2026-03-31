8 Devotees Killed in Stampede at Bihar Temple

Summary of this article
Eight devotees, mostly women, died and over six others were injured in a stampede at a Sheetala Mata temple in Maghra village of Bihar’s Nalanda district.
The incident occurred during Sheetala Ashtami when a large crowd had gathered for puja on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month.
Officials suspect poor crowd management led to the panic, and an investigation has been launched.
A stampede at a Sheetala Mata temple in Maghra village of Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday morning left eight female devotees dead and more than six injured. The incident took place during Sheetala Ashtami, when a large number of people had gathered for Puja.
According to reports, the crowd was very heavy as the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month is considered important for worship. During this, panic suddenly spread in the temple area, leading to a stampede. Many people fell in the rush and were trampled.
Most of the victims are said to be women. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where some are in serious condition.
After the incident, there was chaos at the temple, with people searching for their family members. Police and administration teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.
Officials have begun an investigation, and initial reports suggest that poor crowd management may have caused the incident.
Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on." The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot.
This is a developing story.