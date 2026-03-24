IPL 2026: 11 Reserved Seats, Memorial Plaque - RCB, KSCA To Honour Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association will install a memorial plaque, reserve 11 seats, and hold match-day tributes at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s 2025 title celebrations claimed 11 lives
The stadium has been cleared after safety checks, with RCB set to play most IPL 2026 home matches there
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title celebrations on June 4, 2025 were overshadowed by a devastating tragedy that left a deep and lasting mark on the city’s sporting fabric.
A stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the loss of 11 lives, an incident that continues to be remembered as the Bengaluru stampede and remains a somber reference point in the venue’s history.
According to a Times Of India report, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru have introduced commemorative measures to honour the victims of the Bengaluru stampede.
A memorial plaque will be installed near the inner entrance of the stadium, close to the mural, designed to create a permanent space for remembrance within a venue that has seen both moments of celebration and tragedy.
Adding to this, 11 seats inside the stadium will be permanently reserved in memory of those who lost their lives. These seats will not be available for sale across IPL fixtures or international matches and are expected to be grouped together in a premier stand, with the area cordoned off as a mark of respect.
RCB’s Tribute, Safety Measures At Chinnaswamy Stadium
Match-day tributes are also set to be observed when Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive for the season opener. The names of the victims will be displayed inside the stadium, followed by a minute’s silence before the start of play. Players from both sides are expected to take part in the remembrance, marking a collective moment of respect.
Venkatesh Prasad addressed the initiative while acknowledging the sensitivity surrounding the incident. Discussions around the memorial had been ongoing with the managing committee and other stakeholders, with a collective agreement on the need to honour the memory of the 11 people.
"It is painful to even think about the tragic incident. But we have been discussing the memorial for a while with the managing committee and other major stakeholders and collectively felt it was important to honour the memory of the 11 people," he said, as quoted by TOI.
"We don't want to rekindle any pain; instead, remember them. That's why we decided to place an epitaph of the cricket fans whose lives were cut short tragically," he added
He further noted that decisions regarding the reserved seating were taken jointly by the KSCA and the franchise, without disclosing further details.
The memorial plaque is envisioned as a lasting tribute, similar in spirit to established commemorations at major sporting venues worldwide, offering a dedicated place for reflection within the stadium.
Meanwhile, preparations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium have also included safety and operational readiness. Mock drills have been conducted, with additional large-scale simulations planned involving hundreds of volunteers to replicate match-day conditions. A government-appointed expert committee has cleared the venue to host IPL 2026 matches after a comprehensive review.
In the upcoming season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play five of their seven home matches at the venue, with the remaining two scheduled in Raipur, as the franchise moves forward while continuing to honour the memory of the lives lost.
When did the Bengaluru stampede occur?
The stampede took place on June 4, 2025, during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
What caused the Bengaluru stampede?
Overcrowding and poor crowd management during the RCB victory celebrations led to the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.