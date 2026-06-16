When Is Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Algeria World Cup Match? Time, Streaming & Prediction - All You Need To Know

Defending champions Argentina continue their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria, with Lionel Messi expected to lead the charge in Kansas City.
La Albiceleste enter the clash as overwhelming favourites thanks to their experience, squad depth and attacking quality, while Algeria will look to spring a surprise through a disciplined defensive approach.
The match will be played on June 17 at 6:30 AM IST at Kansas City Stadium, with Argentina tipped to secure a comfortable victory.
Defending champions Argentina return to FIFA World Cup 2026 action as Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste prepare to take on Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 17.
Having arrived in North America as one of the favourites to retain their crown, Argentina will be eager to continue their strong start and reinforce their status as the team to beat.
With a squad packed with world-class talent and invaluable tournament experience, Lionel Scaloni's side once again carry the weight of expectations.
Algeria, meanwhile, will be looking to upset the odds against the reigning world champions. The Desert Warriors possess a blend of experience and attacking flair capable of troubling any opponent on their day, but they face a monumental challenge against a side led by Messi.
Argentina's midfield control, defensive solidity and attacking depth make them overwhelming favourites, though Algeria will hope to frustrate the South Americans and capitalize on any opportunities that come their way in what promises to be a fascinating World Cup encounter.
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Argentina 3-0 Algeria
Argentina enter the contest as clear favourites and possess significantly greater quality across the pitch. With Lionel Messi leading the attack and a squad packed with proven performers, the defending champions are expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities.
Algeria have enough talent to make life difficult, particularly through their pace on the counterattack, but containing Argentina for 90 minutes will be a daunting task. If Messi finds his rhythm early, La Albiceleste could comfortably control proceedings and secure all three points.
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Kansas City
Stadium: Kansas City Stadium
Date: Wednesday, 17 June
Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 6:30 am (IST)
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XI
E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez