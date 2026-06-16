Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The defending champions will start their World Cup campaign against Algeria on Wednesday.
Scaloni's XI are the favourites for this match with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.
The match will take place on June 17, 6:30 am (IST) at the Kansas Stadium.
Defending champions Argentina face one of their toughest group-stage examinations yet as Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste take on Algeria's "Les Fennecs" at Kansas City Stadium on June 17.
The reigning world champions arrive with immense expectations after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago, and another victory would strengthen their grip on the group.
With Messi continuing to inspire a talented generation of Argentine stars, Lionel Scaloni's men remain among the leading contenders to go all the way once again.
Standing in their way are Algeria's "Les Guerriers du Désert" or "Desert Warriors", coached by Vladimir Petković. The North African side returns to the World Cup looking to make a statement after rebuilding under the experienced Swiss-Bosnian manager.
Known for their technical quality, pace in transition and fighting spirit, "El Khadra" possess several players capable of troubling elite opposition. While Argentina are favourites on paper, Algeria will believe they have the tools to frustrate the defending champions and produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
The clash pits one of world football's traditional powerhouses against one of Africa's most passionate and unpredictable sides. Argentina will seek to control possession and dictate the tempo through Messi and their star-studded midfield, while Algeria are expected to remain compact before launching quick counter-attacks.
With crucial points at stake in the race for the knockout stages, both teams have plenty to play for in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in Kansas City.
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Argentina Wins: 2
Algeria Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Also Read: Lionel Messi's Argentina's World Cup Preparation ahead of their clash against Algeria
Atrgentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Argentina 3-0 Algeria
Argentina enter the contest as clear favourites and possess significantly greater quality across the pitch. With Lionel Messi leading the attack and a squad packed with proven performers, the defending champions are expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities.
Algeria have enough talent to make life difficult, particularly through their pace on the counterattack, but containing Argentina for 90 minutes will be a daunting task. If Messi finds his rhythm early, La Albiceleste could comfortably control proceedings and secure all three points.
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Kansas City
Stadium: Kansas City Stadium
Date: Wednesday, 17 June
Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 6:30 am (IST)
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Argentina Predicted XIs:
E. Martinez (GK); Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez
Algeria Predicted XIs:
Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri
Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Argentina:
Goalkeepers
Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Walter Benítez.
Defenders
Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nicolás Tagliafico, Valentín Barco.
Midfielders
Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Nicolás Paz.
Forwards
Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolás González, Ángel Correa, Valentín Castellanos.
Algeria:
Goalkeepers
Luca Zidane, Alexandre Oukidja, Anthony Mandrea.
Defenders
Aïssa Mandi, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Jaouen Hadjam, Mohamed Farsi, Rafik Belghali, Samir Chergui, Kévin Guitoun, Ahmed Touba, Ramiz Zerrouki.
Midfielders
Ismaël Bennacer, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Adem Zorgane, Himad Abdelli, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui.
Forwards
Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Mohamed Amoura, Saïd Benrahma, Anis Hadj Moussa, Youcef Belaïli, Baghdad Bounedjah, Amin Chiakha, Monsef Bakrar.