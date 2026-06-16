Argentina Vs Algeria LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group J fixture between Argentina and Algeria

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentinas Football players training
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Players Training ahead of their first match against Algeria on Wednesday | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Summary of this article

  • The defending champions will start their World Cup campaign against Algeria on Wednesday.

  • Scaloni's XI are the favourites for this match with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

  • The match will take place on June 17, 6:30 am (IST) at the Kansas Stadium.

Defending champions Argentina face one of their toughest group-stage examinations yet as Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste take on Algeria's "Les Fennecs" at Kansas City Stadium on June 17.

The reigning world champions arrive with immense expectations after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago, and another victory would strengthen their grip on the group.

With Messi continuing to inspire a talented generation of Argentine stars, Lionel Scaloni's men remain among the leading contenders to go all the way once again.

Standing in their way are Algeria's "Les Guerriers du Désert" or "Desert Warriors", coached by Vladimir Petković. The North African side returns to the World Cup looking to make a statement after rebuilding under the experienced Swiss-Bosnian manager.

Known for their technical quality, pace in transition and fighting spirit, "El Khadra" possess several players capable of troubling elite opposition. While Argentina are favourites on paper, Algeria will believe they have the tools to frustrate the defending champions and produce one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The clash pits one of world football's traditional powerhouses against one of Africa's most passionate and unpredictable sides. Argentina will seek to control possession and dictate the tempo through Messi and their star-studded midfield, while Algeria are expected to remain compact before launching quick counter-attacks.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session at Texas A&M's Ellis Field ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 international friendly between Argentina and Honduras. - AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, practices with teammates for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City, Kansas. - | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
Argentina the defending champions celebrate their 2022 World Cup victory - null
Argentina's national football team arrives in Kansas City, US for the FIFA World Cup 2026. - Ariana Cubillos

With crucial points at stake in the race for the knockout stages, both teams have plenty to play for in what promises to be a fascinating encounter in Kansas City.

Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 3

  • Argentina Wins: 2

  • Algeria Wins: 0

  • Draws: 1

Also Read: Lionel Messi's Argentina's World Cup Preparation ahead of their clash against Algeria

Atrgentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Argentina 3-0 Algeria

Argentina enter the contest as clear favourites and possess significantly greater quality across the pitch. With Lionel Messi leading the attack and a squad packed with proven performers, the defending champions are expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities.

Algeria have enough talent to make life difficult, particularly through their pace on the counterattack, but containing Argentina for 90 minutes will be a daunting task. If Messi finds his rhythm early, La Albiceleste could comfortably control proceedings and secure all three points.

Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Kansas City

  • Stadium: Kansas City Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday, 17 June

  • Kick-off Time: 17/06/2026 – 6:30 am (IST)

Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Argentina Predicted XIs:

E. Martinez (GK); Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

Algeria Predicted XIs:

Luca Zidane (GK); Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui, Maza; Mahrez, Amoura, Gouiri

Argentina Vs Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Argentina:

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Walter Benítez.

Defenders

Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolás Otamendi, Facundo Medina, Nicolás Tagliafico, Valentín Barco.

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Nicolás Paz.

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolás González, Ángel Correa, Valentín Castellanos.

Algeria:

Goalkeepers

Luca Zidane, Alexandre Oukidja, Anthony Mandrea.

Defenders

Aïssa Mandi, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Jaouen Hadjam, Mohamed Farsi, Rafik Belghali, Samir Chergui, Kévin Guitoun, Ahmed Touba, Ramiz Zerrouki.

Midfielders

Ismaël Bennacer, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, Adem Zorgane, Himad Abdelli, Ibrahim Maza, Yacine Titraoui.

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Mohamed Amoura, Saïd Benrahma, Anis Hadj Moussa, Youcef Belaïli, Baghdad Bounedjah, Amin Chiakha, Monsef Bakrar.

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