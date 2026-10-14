‘Jantar Mantar Belongs To People’: Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP After Congress Skips Protest

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha condemned the arrest of three CJP leaders who tried to enter Jantar Mantar, saying that waving the Tricolour during a peaceful protest was “not a crime”. His remarks follow the Congress’s decision to stay away from the CJP’s October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over issues linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.