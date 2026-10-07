‘Every FIR Is A Medal’: Rahul Gandhi Sets Target Of 100 Cases As Opposition takes protest to Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi said he faces 45 FIRs, describing each as a medal.
He renewed his demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Gandhi announced plans for another joint sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he regarded each FIR against him as a “medal”, declaring that he wanted the number to reach 100 as he renewed his demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
“I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is a medal for me,” Gandhi said when asked about a case against him.
Rahul Calls For Fresh Jantar Mantar Protest
Announcing plans for another sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said the Opposition did not recognise Kumar as the legitimate head of the Election Commission.
“Our plan is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, and sit there together once again, and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner of the country,” he said.
The Raebareli MP’s remarks came amid the Opposition’s campaign against Kumar over his functioning and reports of dissent within the three-member Election Commission.
Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of undermining democracy with Kumar’s assistance.
“Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the democracy of the country. As I said yesterday, those who have done this are traitors to the country, and we will take action against them. I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” he said.
Protests Continue After Tuesday’s Detentions
The announcement followed Tuesday’s day-long Opposition protest, which ended with Gandhi’s detention. Opposition parties have also organised demonstrations across states, with the Congress saying its campaign would continue until Kumar stepped down.
Separately, police stopped Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers at barricades on Wednesday during a march towards the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office.
The AAP protesters had set out from the Sindhi Academy near Kashmere Gate, alleging widespread “vote theft”.