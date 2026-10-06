Rahul Gandhi waved the Tricolour atop a police barrier during Opposition protests.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was briefly detained and later released during the march.
Rahul Gandhi demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation in a post on X.
High drama unfolded at the gates of Akashvani Bhawan on Tuesday as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempted to reach the Election Commission’s office during an INDIA bloc MPs’ protest. Rahul climbed atop a police barrier and waved the Tricolour, while Priyanka was briefly detained before being released.
The march towards Nirvachan Sadan was held to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls.
Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties participated in the demonstration, seeking greater transparency from the poll panel as part of the Opposition’s “Save Democracy” campaign.
'Gyanesh, It's Done, Bro'
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reiterated his demand for Kumar to step down in a post on X.
“Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign,” he wrote.
The protest followed the Opposition’s sustained criticism of the electoral roll revision process and its demands for accountability from the Commission.
Kharge Says Govt 'Snatching Away' Rights
Addressing the march, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Modi government was trying to “snatch away” rights granted to citizens after Independence.
“Rajiv Gandhi ji has given the rights to the young voters, women voters, farmers, poor people who have been given the rights after independence. Today, the Modi government is trying to snatch away those rights,” he said.
Kharge said the country’s freedom had been secured through struggle and accused those in power of attempting to undermine it to retain office.
He linked the protection of voting rights to the survival of democracy and constitutional safeguards.
“If we have a vote, democracy will be saved. If our democracy is saved, then everyone's rights will be protected. The Constitution will also be protected,” he said.
Kharge also alleged that the Election Commission had ignored objections raised by its own members and questioned the conduct of electoral processes.
Kharge Warns Of Public Resistance
The Congress president warned that citizens would not remain silent if their democratic rights were threatened.
“That is why we are doing this. First, leave the seat. Otherwise, there will be a commotion in the country. The people of the country will not sit quietly. This is my warning to them,” he said.
“People will do everything, but they are not ready to leave their freedom. The government should be destroyed,” Kharge added.