“It's all bogus because they are filing the FIR despite they do not have any power to register the FIR because anybody can give Form 7. Ultimately it is up to the election commission, ERO, who is the state government employee. He can decide it. But with revenge attitude they are all doing this. We strongly condemn that and there is a hope, there is a court and we have confidence that will be quashed. I am very confident on that,” Joshi said.