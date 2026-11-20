Nalin Kohli says India-Pakistan bilateral ties remain unchanged and dialogue cannot resume while terrorism continues.
Congress's Supriya Shrinate criticises the Centre over Pakistani minister Musadik Masood Malik's participation in the SCO forum.
Malik's visit marks the first by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.
The presence of a Pakistani minister at an international forum in New Delhi has triggered a political exchange between the BJP and the Congress, with the opposition questioning the government's decision to host a leader accused of making provocative remarks against India.
BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Friday defended the government's position, maintaining that India's bilateral relations with Pakistan had not changed and that engagement could not take place as long as terrorism targeting the country continued.
Kohli was speaking on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi, which is also being attended by Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik. He said Pakistan had not received any special invitation from India and described Malik's participation as part of a multilateral engagement.
"There can be no dialogue as long as terrorism is directed against us. This is a multilateral forum," Kohli said, reiterating that the Narendra Modi-led government's position on Pakistan remained unchanged.
The minister's visit, however, has become a point of contention, with Congress questioning the government's decision to host a Pakistani representative despite Islamabad's alleged support for cross-border terrorism.
Congress Questions Government's Decision To Host Pakistani Minister
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the Centre over Malik's participation, referring to his earlier remarks following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in 2025.
Malik had reportedly threatened to "cut off the hands" of anyone attempting to touch Pakistan's waters. Shrinate cited these comments to question the government's approach towards Pakistan.
In a post on X on Friday, she said the government should be "ashamed" of inviting someone who had repeatedly issued threats against India.
"Threatened to cut off hands, threatened to shed blood. Pakistan is not stopping its promotion of terrorism in our country and the Modi government is busy feeding them biryani and kheer," she wrote.
Responding to the criticism, Kohli rejected the Congress's objections and said the opposition party was not in a position to lecture the BJP on foreign policy.
"We do not need to learn any of this from the Congress party. If they wish to discuss foreign policy, they should look at what kind of foreign policy existed during the times of Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi," he said.
Congress MP Manish Tewari had also raised concerns over Pakistan's approach to terrorism earlier on Sunday. Speaking to news agency PTI, he argued that Islamabad had not taken meaningful action against terror networks operating from its territory.
"Nothing has changed in the last four decades. Pakistan began this phase of terrorism in 1977. India's objection is that Pakistan has built an entire network of terrorism on its soil and uses it against India. There has been no change in that," Tewari said.
Pakistan Minister's First Visit To India In Three Years
Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, marking the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.
His participation comes amid continuing tensions between the two countries over cross-border terrorism and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
When asked about terrorism-related concerns during the forum, Malik avoided a direct response, saying he would address the matter later.
"I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations," ANI quoted him as saying.
According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is scheduled to participate in thematic sessions at the forum and present Islamabad's perspective on civilisational dialogue and its role in diplomacy.
What Is The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?
The inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India to encourage cultural exchanges, mutual understanding and people-to-people engagement among member countries, observers and dialogue partners.
The initiative was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.
The SCO currently has 10 member countries, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017.
While the forum is centred on cultural and civilisational cooperation, the participation of representatives from India and Pakistan has brought the strained bilateral relationship into focus, renewing the political debate over engagement with Islamabad.