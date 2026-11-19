The first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum runs from 20 to 22 November at Purana Qila, with Modi expected to inaugurate it and 15 countries confirmed.
Pakistan’s Musadik Masood Malik will lead its delegation, the first Pakistani federal minister’s visit to India since May 2023.
Congress has asked what has changed since Pahalgam, while the External Affairs Ministry says there is no change in policy on Pakistan.
The invitation card says culture. The guest list says politics. From Friday, Delhi’s Purana Qila hosts the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Civilisational Dialogue Forum, three days of conversation on art, language and heritage.
Among the delegates will be Pakistan’s climate change minister, Musadik Masood Malik, whose visit would be the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since May 2023 and the first since the military clashes of May 2025.
What Is On The Platter At Purana Qila
The forum is jointly organised by the culture and external affairs ministries, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it. It grew from an idea Modi floated at the SCO summit in Tianjin last year, and member states accepted it unanimously. Discussions are built around four themes: cultural expression; art and architecture; language and literature; and religious and philosophical traditions. Heritage sits at the centre, with talks on multinational nominations for UNESCO sites.
India sent invitations to 25 countries, and 15 had confirmed by last week. Among them are China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Observer countries and dialogue partners were invited too. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says he wants the SCO to be more than a geopolitical and economic platform, a place for shared civilisational heritage.
Guest Who Makes The News
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Thursday that Malik will lead the delegation, share Pakistan’s view on dialogue among civilisations and meet SCO member states on the sidelines. It framed the visit as consistent with the “Shanghai Spirit”, and noted that Pakistan chairs the SCO heads of state council for 2026-27 and will host ministerial and expert meetings before next year’s summit.
Malik was not the first name on India’s list. It had invited Pakistan’s national heritage and culture minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and Islamabad sent a different minister.
At home, the invitation has drawn fire. Congress MP Manish Tewari asked what had changed since Pahalgam and whether any action had been taken against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs said a day after the invitation became known that there is no change in policy on Pakistan since Pahalgam.
The SCO has been a narrow channel between the two for years. Bilawal Bhutto came to Goa in 2023, and Jaishankar went to Islamabad in 2024; neither visit produced a bilateral meeting. The forum itself was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO heads of government meeting in Dushanbe last month. Pakistan is due to host the heads of state summit in Islamabad next year.
A culture forum cannot settle Pahalgam or the Indus waters. It can, though, seat two delegations under one roof, and for three days the seating chart is the story.