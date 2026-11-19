What Is On The Platter At Purana Qila

The forum is jointly organised by the culture and external affairs ministries, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it. It grew from an idea Modi floated at the SCO summit in Tianjin last year, and member states accepted it unanimously. Discussions are built around four themes: cultural expression; art and architecture; language and literature; and religious and philosophical traditions. Heritage sits at the centre, with talks on multinational nominations for UNESCO sites.