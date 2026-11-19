Fire breaks out in an unused ground-floor room at Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s family home in Chattogram.
Police extinguish the blaze and investigate its cause; no link to other attacks has been established.
The incident comes ahead of the Awami League’s November 19 lockdown amid bomb blasts and arson attacks across Bangladesh.
A fire broke out at the family residence of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in Chattogram late Wednesday night, with police extinguishing the blaze and investigating its cause.
The fire broke out at around 11:30 pm on November 18 in an abandoned room on the ground floor of the family residence in the city's Panchlaish area. The ground floor was unoccupied, according to police. The incident comes amid escalating political unrest in Bangladesh, where arson attacks and crude bomb explosions have been reported ahead of a nationwide lockdown called by the banned Awami League for Thursday.
According to The Daily Star, Panchlaish Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mozammel Haque said police personnel on routine patrol noticed the fire in the abandoned room and entered the building to extinguish it. Haque said police were investigating the incident and had strengthened security around the property.
Fire breaks out in unused section of house
The affected section of the ground floor had reportedly remained unoccupied for 10–15 years. According to bdnews24, Haque said old furniture and clothing accumulated in the room had caught fire. He added that even family members did not visit that part of the building and that police remained at the premises until around 1:45 am on Thursday.
Local residents told the news outlet that Yunus's father built the house in the 1960s.
Dhaka Tribune reported that Yunus spent his childhood and adolescence at the Panchlaish residence. His family's main ancestral home is in Bathua village in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.
Bangladesh sees fresh wave of arson attacks
The party, whose activities remain banned, announced a week-long programme of protests to mobilise support for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's return.
Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule. She has since been living in India. Hasina has said she plans to return to Bangladesh in December and recently sought new travel and identity documents, but the government rejected her request, Reuters reported.
The former Prime Minister was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on November 17, 2025, for crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on the 2024 protests.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that police had recorded dozens of crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson incidents across at least 28 districts over the preceding 10 days. At least 37 branches and offices of Grameen Bank, founded by Yunus, had also been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since November 10, the bank said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.